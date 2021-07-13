Joseph C. "Joe" Racine

1933 - 2021

WATERLOO — Joseph C. "Joe" Racine, 87, of Waterloo, IL, died July 11, 2021, in Waterloo, IL. He was born July 25, 1933, in West Frankfort, IL.

He is survived by his wife Mary L. (nee Wittenborn) Racine; sons: Glenn A. (Nancy) Racine, John Kyle (Janis) Racine, Sean Racine; grandchildren: Lauren Racine, Emily (John) Audrain, Ashley (Cole) Ruiz; great grandchildren: Kane Dixon, Camryn Ruiz, John Joseph Audrain, Lillianna Audrain; sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his son Timothy Joseph Racine; parents Joe and Esther (nee Strickland) Racine; step mother Mary Racine; sisters and brother Oneta Macieiski, Mary Marie Payne, and Harry Racine.

Joe was a member of SS Peter & Paul Church - Waterloo, Chester American Legion, US Air Force veteran, Commemorative Air Force (CAF), and retired pilot for American Airlines.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Family Hospice or Donor's Choice.

Visitation from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at Quernheim Funeral Home, 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Quernheim Funeral Home

Funeral Mass on 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at SS Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, IL, Rev. Sebastian Ukoh, C.M. officiating. Interment at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Chester, IL.