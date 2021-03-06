Joseph E. Mayer
July 8, 1938 - March 2, 2021
MURPHYSBORO — Joseph E. Mayer, 82, of Murphysboro, passed away at his residence in Murphysboro, Illinois, at 5:01 PM, Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Joseph was born on July 8, 1938, in Alto Pass, Illinois, to Guy Mayer and Esther (Barrett) Mayer.
He had served in the U.S. Navy for twenty one years and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. Then Joe went to work for twenty seven years at Southern Illinois University and retired as a Building Foreman.
Mr. Mayer had attended area churches during his life and currently, he was a member of the First Baptist Church in Alto Pass.
Joe enjoyed crappy fishing and he loved to walk and make barbecue. He also loved to tinker with antique mowers, bicycles, and he had restored his mother's 1968 Nova. But what he loved the most was helping people.
He married Mary Rains on October 22, 1957, in Murphysboro, and she preceded him in death on January 3, 2006. They had three sons and their wives Joseph and Christine Mayer, Jr. of Fredrick, MO, Timothy Allen and Gail Mayer of Sherman, IL, and William Earl and Kimberly Mayer of Marion, IL. They were preceded in death by one daughter, Phyllis Kay Mayer.
He then married Martha (Hagler) Chapman Mayer on February 15, 2009, at the First Baptist Church in Alto Pass and she survives. Other survivors include his one step son and his wife Christopher (Andria) Chapman of Cobden; ten grandchildren: Benjamin Mayer, Hannah Mayer, Kaitlyn Mayer, Nicholas Mayer, Wyatt Mayer, Becca Mayer, Libby Mayer, Dawn Cerar, Breese Henry, and J. C. Chapman; three great grandchildren; one brother Jim Mayer of Marion; and two sisters in law: Ruby Mayer of Makanda and Phyllis Mayer of Clinton, IA.
He was preceded in death by one sister Geraldine; three brothers: Robert, Richard, and Guy Mayer, and one half brother Harold Dodge.
His funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Pettett Funeral Home with Rev. Carroll Toler and Rev Cliff Waller officiating and burial at Lipe Cemetery near Makanda, with the military services conducted by the Paul Stout Post # 127 American Legion Honor Guard.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Friday at Pettett Funeral Home in Murphysboro.
Memorials may be made to the Alto Pass Cemetery or to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc.
For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
