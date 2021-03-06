Joseph E. Mayer

July 8, 1938 - March 2, 2021

MURPHYSBORO — Joseph E. Mayer, 82, of Murphysboro, passed away at his residence in Murphysboro, Illinois, at 5:01 PM, Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Joseph was born on July 8, 1938, in Alto Pass, Illinois, to Guy Mayer and Esther (Barrett) Mayer.

He had served in the U.S. Navy for twenty one years and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. Then Joe went to work for twenty seven years at Southern Illinois University and retired as a Building Foreman.

Mr. Mayer had attended area churches during his life and currently, he was a member of the First Baptist Church in Alto Pass.

Joe enjoyed crappy fishing and he loved to walk and make barbecue. He also loved to tinker with antique mowers, bicycles, and he had restored his mother's 1968 Nova. But what he loved the most was helping people.

He married Mary Rains on October 22, 1957, in Murphysboro, and she preceded him in death on January 3, 2006. They had three sons and their wives Joseph and Christine Mayer, Jr. of Fredrick, MO, Timothy Allen and Gail Mayer of Sherman, IL, and William Earl and Kimberly Mayer of Marion, IL. They were preceded in death by one daughter, Phyllis Kay Mayer.