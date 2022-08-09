Joseph "Joe" "Bob" Durbin

February 3, 1936 - August 4, 2022

MURPHYSBORO – Joseph "Joe" "Bob" Durbin, 86, of Murphysboro, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at home.

Joseph was born in Carter Creek, Missouri, on Feb. 3, 1936, the son of Elijah Edward and Ruth Schear Durbin. He married Helen Joan Warren on July 9, 1956 in Missouri. Joseph retired from Caterpillar after 37 3/4 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of DeSoto, Illinois. Joe loved playing pool at the Elkville Senior Center.

Joe is survived by his wife, Helen Joan Durbin; children: Faith (Dave) Durbin-Purdue and Lindy (James) Mansfield; grandchildren: Robert Schlosser, Michael Bailey, Amanda Goebel, Will Bengert, and Randi Brandt; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one great-great-grandchild on the way; and brother, Willis Myron (Marsha) Durbin.

Joe was preceded by his parents; one daughter, Josephine R. Craggs; one son, Joseph R. Durbin II; two grandsons: Dennis Bengert and Joseph Schlosser; and two infant great-grandchildren: Matthew Schlosser and Hope Goebel.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Woodland Chapel, 2021 N. University, Peoria, Illinois. Burial will follow at Parkview Cemetery, Peoria. Visitation will be at Wilson's Funeral Home, Ava, on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., then at Woodland Chapel on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Memorials may be given to Elkville Senior Citizens Pool Hall or American Cancer Society. To sign the guestbook visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.