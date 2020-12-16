 Skip to main content
Joseph 'Joe' Johnson
Joseph 'Joe' Johnson

HERRIN — Joseph "Joe" Johnson, 77, of Carrier Mills, formerly of Herrin, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Herrin Hospital. Graveside services with military rites will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Herrin City Cemetery, with the Rev. Ralph Brandon officiating.

Joe is the beloved husband to the late Sharon Johnson; father of Rebellie (Kim) Beavers and the late Shari M. Lane; and grandfather to Macey (Kyle) Rumsey; and great-grandfather of Hartlan Jo Rumsey.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.

