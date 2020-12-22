HERRIN — Joseph "Joey" Thomas Virruso Jr., 14, of Herrin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

Graveside services for immediate family only will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be held after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville.

Due to concerns of Covid-19, masks will be worn at all times and CDC regulations will be enforced at the visitation.

Joey was born on Jan. 9, 2006, in Creve Coeur, Missouri, to Joseph Thomas and Angela Sue (Thomas) Virruso. He met many challenges in his young life and spent his first 2 months in the Neonatal Care Unit at Mercy Hospital, but was a fighter who always met every fear and obstacle by reminding everyone that he was a “Brave Knight”. He wanted everyone he met to smile, and referred to himself as the “King of Fun.”

An 8th grader at Carterville Junior High School, he also attended Carterville Intermediate School, Longfellow Elementary in Marion, School for Hearing Impaired in Marion, and Holcomb (MO) Elementary. Everywhere he attended, he was a friend to his classmates and a helper for his teachers.