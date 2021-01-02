Joseph Mildred Ozburn

MURPHYSBORO — On Dec. 18, 2020, Joseph Michael Ozburn of Delray Beach, Florida, passed away at home at the age of 68.
Joey was born to Ross and Mary Ozburn in 1952 on Long Island, New York, and spent his early life in Murphysboro, and later in Kansas City, Kansas. He received his bachelor of arts degree from Southern Illinois University in 1978.
In October 1998 he married Patricia Pernell in Kansas City and they were longtime residents of Delray Beach, Florida.
Joey worked for Ocean Properties for many years being recognized as Marriott Employee of the Year and also as Corporate Flight Attendant.
Joey adored his wife, Patty, and they enjoyed their travels together. His love of history and The History Channel made him the “tour guide” on cruises to the Greek Isles, Barcelona, France, Monaco, Florence and Croatia to mention a few. They loved trips to Las Vegas with friends, Kay and Ray Reza and Joey's lifelong friend, Craig Kennedy. One of Joey's favorite outings was bringing a boat from the west coast of Florida to the east coast on the Cross Florida Barge Canal through Lake Okeechobee with Patty's brother, Michael. Joey and Patty enjoyed big nights out with their friend, Jack Jackson, at his iconic restaurants Burt and Jacks and Jackson's Steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale. Joey was a “foodie” and loved to cook but not cleaning up! He loved the Rolling Stones, his Kansas City Chiefs football team as well as LSU where his dad played football. Joey was by nature a quiet person … a lover of animals especially dogs and horses. Joey and Patty were always by each other's side. He was close with all of his family and he was loved by all who knew him … Joey was preceded in death by his father, Ross.
He is survived by his wife, Patty and his mother, Mary. He is additionally survived by his siblings, Gay (Dan) Showalter, Linda (Glen) Wade, Tim (Michelle) Ozburn, Pat (Sheila) Ozburn, Scott Ozburn; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends; cousin, Bert (Carolyn) Ozburn and uncle, Mike Williams. Joey is also survived by wife, Patty's immediate family, Michael Furdock (Vicki), Jason Furdock (Dawn, Colt, Kendall), Paul Mullee (Janean, Jennifer, Garrett, Jacob, Evan), Byron Conn (Jessica, Bryanna), and Candace Kelley.
A celebration of life service for family and friends will be announced at a later date.
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home (www.LorneandSons.com), Delray Beach, Florida, is in charge of local arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.