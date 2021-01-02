Joseph Mildred Ozburn

Joey adored his wife, Patty, and they enjoyed their travels together. His love of history and The History Channel made him the “tour guide” on cruises to the Greek Isles, Barcelona, France, Monaco, Florence and Croatia to mention a few. They loved trips to Las Vegas with friends, Kay and Ray Reza and Joey's lifelong friend, Craig Kennedy. One of Joey's favorite outings was bringing a boat from the west coast of Florida to the east coast on the Cross Florida Barge Canal through Lake Okeechobee with Patty's brother, Michael. Joey and Patty enjoyed big nights out with their friend, Jack Jackson, at his iconic restaurants Burt and Jacks and Jackson's Steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale. Joey was a “foodie” and loved to cook but not cleaning up! He loved the Rolling Stones, his Kansas City Chiefs football team as well as LSU where his dad played football. Joey was by nature a quiet person … a lover of animals especially dogs and horses. Joey and Patty were always by each other's side. He was close with all of his family and he was loved by all who knew him … Joey was preceded in death by his father, Ross.