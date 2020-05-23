× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEST FRANKFORT — Joseph Page passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, in the Philippines.

He was born Aug. 16, 1933, in Hamilton County.

He was the beloved son of the late Andrew J. and Lena Page; brother to Estel and Emaline; father to David; and grandfather of Stephanie.

He is survived by loving brother, Lewis, of West Frankfort; sons, Dennis, Steven, Joseph and Josh; daughter, Leah; and grandsons, Michael and Stephen; and wife, Minerva.

He began his mechanics career with the family business Pages Garage in West Frankfort, earned an Associate Degree at SIU and served in the U.S. Army.

He spent his final years in the Philippines with wife, Minerva, where he began his own ministry.

