Joseph Peter Castrejon, Sr.
Joseph Peter Castrejon, Sr.

Joseph Peter Castrejon

1955 - 2021

MURPHYSBORO — Joseph Peter Castrejon, Sr., 65, of Murphysboro, died peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by his family on February 12, 2021.

A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Riverside Park in Murphysboro. A socially distanced potluck picnic, complete with live music in the park, is planned. The celebration kicks off at 3:00 p.m. and will continue until around sunset. For questions, email: celebratejoec@gmail.com.

To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.

