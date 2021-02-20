Joseph Peter Castrejon, Sr.

May 1, 1955 - Feb. 12, 2021

MURPHYSBORO – Joseph Peter Castrejon, Sr., 65, of Murphysboro died peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by his family on February 12, 2021. He was born on May 1, 1955, in Chicago.

Joe's siblings: Robert Castrejon, Jr., John Castrejon, Michelle Ricelli (Joe), Maria Castrejon, and Leslie Sherman (Jeff), survive him; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and musicians whom he considered family.

He took a job at sixteen working concessions at Wrigley Field to help with his family's expenses. He once said: "I was always an entrepreneur, starting from when I worked as a union laborer at Wrigley Field, Soldier Field, and other venues as a teenager. I knew from all the sales of concessions and scorecards that there was money to be made."

He graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School in 1973. Joe continued his education at SIU Carbondale earning Masters Degrees in Psychology and Rehabilitation Services. He was proud of his research in rapid eye movement and systematic desensitization and how these treatments help with the developmentally disabled.