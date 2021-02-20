Joseph Peter Castrejon, Sr.
May 1, 1955 - Feb. 12, 2021
MURPHYSBORO – Joseph Peter Castrejon, Sr., 65, of Murphysboro died peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by his family on February 12, 2021. He was born on May 1, 1955, in Chicago.
Joe's siblings: Robert Castrejon, Jr., John Castrejon, Michelle Ricelli (Joe), Maria Castrejon, and Leslie Sherman (Jeff), survive him; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and musicians whom he considered family.
He took a job at sixteen working concessions at Wrigley Field to help with his family's expenses. He once said: "I was always an entrepreneur, starting from when I worked as a union laborer at Wrigley Field, Soldier Field, and other venues as a teenager. I knew from all the sales of concessions and scorecards that there was money to be made."
He graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School in 1973. Joe continued his education at SIU Carbondale earning Masters Degrees in Psychology and Rehabilitation Services. He was proud of his research in rapid eye movement and systematic desensitization and how these treatments help with the developmentally disabled.
In college he and his friends built their own houseboat and for many years friends flocked to it, enjoying time on Lake Kinkaid. He hosted "Brainfry" parties. He was involved with many bands including "Love Rhino" and the "Southern Illinois All Stars." When a fellow musician once asked to borrow his PA system, Joe got the idea to start a business. Joe started "Sound Core Music" in the 1980s and quickly became a fixture in the Carbondale music scene, of which he was a passionate supporter. He was often seen at the Sunset Concerts behind the soundboard with a sleeveless shirt, blue blockers, a plate of food, and a big smile. In 1998 during a break between sets at the Murphysboro Riverside Blues Festival, Joe married Angelique Kuehl.
Of all his accomplishments, Joe delighted most in being a family man, father, and grandfather. Angie, and their three children: Haley Castrejon, Joe Castrejon II, Melody Castrejon; and his grandson Draedyn Castrejon, survive him and greatly mourn his loss. Joe was a force of life, and everyone that met him remembered him. The world is a bit quieter without him but we're sure Joe is blowing his harp loud and proud.
In accordance with Joe's wishes, there will be no services. Memorials are accepted at Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro with funds being used to cover Joe's final expenses, with any remaining funds to be used to establish a college fund for Joe's pride and joy, his grandson, Draedyn.
A celebration of life ceremony is planned for summer. Please email celebratejoec@gmail.com for more details. To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com
