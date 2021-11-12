Joshua David Brunaugh

May 13, 1973 - Nov.11, 2021

CARBONDALE – Joshua David Brunaugh, 48, of Carbondale, IL, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at his home.

Joshua was born May 13, 1973, in Carbondale, IL, to David and Kathy Snodgrass Brunaugh. He was a Senior Design Manager at Oracle Corporation and a member of Murdale Baptist Church, Carbondale, IL.

Joshua is survived by his children: Addie and Cy Brunaugh of Albany, OR; parents, David and Kathy Brunaugh of Carbondale, IL; brother, Nathan (Marla) Brunaugh of Carbondale, IL; and seven nieces and nephews.

Joshua is preceded in death by his grandparents: John and Lucy Pyron Elmore of Ava, IL, Elmer and Anna Brunaugh, Murrell and Audry Snodgrass, Andy and Annabelle Earhart of Coulterville, IL, and Blanche Burns Snodgrass of Sparta, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Wilson's Funeral Home, Ava, IL, with Reverend Nathan Brunaugh officiating. Burial to follow at Ava Evergreen Cemetery, Ava, IL. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Wilson's Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Joshua Brunaugh Memorial Fund (https://www.givesendgo.com/G2CAW ) or can be mailed to Wilson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Ava, IL 62907. To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net. Due to executive orders, current COVID guidelines will be followed.