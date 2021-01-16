Joyce Ann Rath

April 26, 1946 - Jan. 13, 2021

McLEANSBORO — Joyce Ann Rath, age 74, of McLeansboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Whittington Church, with Rev. Mark Minor officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Whittington Church. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Beech Grove Cemetery of Mt. Vernon, Indiana.

Arrangements are through the Leffler Funeral Home of Benton.

Due to Health Concerns related to COVID-19: Visitation and Funeral services patrons are required to wear facial coverings and observe social distancing. If you are sick, please stay at home.

Joyce Ann Rath was born on April 26, 1946, in Evansville, IN; the daughter of Merle Alldredge and Louise 9baldwin) Alldredge. She married Kenneth Bruce Rath on March 1, 1965, and he survives.

She was a self-employed in fiberglass repair, and enjoyed working, horses, and most of all helping others. She would volunteer as a tutor at the Ewing Grade School. Mrs. Rath was a member of the Whittington Church, where she assisted with the Junior Youth.