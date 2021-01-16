Joyce Ann Rath
April 26, 1946 - Jan. 13, 2021
McLEANSBORO — Joyce Ann Rath, age 74, of McLeansboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Whittington Church, with Rev. Mark Minor officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Whittington Church. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Beech Grove Cemetery of Mt. Vernon, Indiana.
Arrangements are through the Leffler Funeral Home of Benton.
Due to Health Concerns related to COVID-19: Visitation and Funeral services patrons are required to wear facial coverings and observe social distancing. If you are sick, please stay at home.
Joyce Ann Rath was born on April 26, 1946, in Evansville, IN; the daughter of Merle Alldredge and Louise 9baldwin) Alldredge. She married Kenneth Bruce Rath on March 1, 1965, and he survives.
She was a self-employed in fiberglass repair, and enjoyed working, horses, and most of all helping others. She would volunteer as a tutor at the Ewing Grade School. Mrs. Rath was a member of the Whittington Church, where she assisted with the Junior Youth.
Surviving is her loving husband of 55 years, Kenneth Bruce Rath of McLeansboro, IL; two sons: Travis Wayne Rath of St. Louis, MO, Gregory Alan Rath of Auburndale, FL; a daughter Jennifer Lynn (Rath) Eubanks and husband Brandon of Benton, IL; four grandchildren: Garyn Rath of Marion, IL, Abby Rath of Auburndale, FL, Allison (Rath) Wilson of Anchorage, Alaska, Emily (Rath) Talluto of St. Louis, MO, Brilee Eubanks of Benton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Robert "Bob" Alldredge.
Memorial contributions in memory of Joyce Ann Rath, may be made to the Whittington Church Youth Fund, and will be accepted at the funeral services.
To leave online condolences to the family, or to share memories of Joyce, visit www.lpfuneralhome.com.
