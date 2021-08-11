Joyce Bobka

She graduated in 1954, from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, with a degree in education. Joyce taught P.E. at Lincoln Junior High School in Carbondale from 1954 until 1960, when she decided to focus on raising her family. Joyce returned to the workforce once again as an administrative assistant at CON-AGRA, and as an administrative secretary at SIU-E. She retired after 10 years of service as an administrative secretary for ATT in St. Louis.