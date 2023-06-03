Joyce C. Webb

April 18, 1927 - March 23, 2023

CARBONDALE – Joyce C. Webb, 95, of Carbondale, died on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield.

She was born on April 18, 1927, in Seattle, WA, the daughter of Edwin Forrest and Martha Louise (Moore) Cooper. Joyce married Howard William Webb, Jr. on Nov. 20, 1947, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 2003.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Howard William Webb III; and brother, Ted Cooper.

Joyce is survived by two daughters, Amy (Michael) Jackson of Springfield, and Sarah (James) Berry of Humble, TX; four grandchildren, Megan (Shaun) Moore of Springfield, Daniel Knox of Porto, Portugal, and Zach and Louie Berry of Humble, TX; one sister-in-law, Jayne Cooper of Seattle, WA; four great-grandchildren, Cameron (August) Bonacci of Salt Lake City, UT, Katrina Woods and Ian and Madelyn Moore, all of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

The family will host a celebration of life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship, 105 N. Parrish Ln., Carbondale, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Survivor Empowerment Center, 610 S. Thompson St., Carbondale, IL 62901, www.empoweringsurvivors.org.

Please visit www.lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.