Joyce Cates
Joyce Cates

ANNA — Joyce Wandalein Cates, 89, of Anna, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Donna Cates, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

