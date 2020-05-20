Joyce Ellen Travelstead
MARION — Joyce Ellen Travelstead, 81, passed away at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY GOVERNOR J.B. PRITZKER, private funeral services will be conducted at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home, with the Rev. James Slone officiating. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.

