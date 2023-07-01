Born and raised in Carbondale, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late J. Erby and Florence Neal Hastings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Yvonne Hastings Brown (Wilber); brother, John Hastings (Lil); brothers-in-law, David (Maxine) and John Boyd; and son-in-law, Jim Putnal. Joyce and Harry met and got engaged at Southern Illinois University, where they bonded through their time in the choir. Joyce was a member of Madrigal Singers, and the couple had toured together and sung in choirs ever since. They embarked on a 29-year career together in the United States Air Force, which took them all over the world! Texas, Germany, New Jersey, California, Vietnam, Hawaii, New Mexico and finally to Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. They took pleasure in traveling and experiencing different cultures and made many friends along the way. She adored children, especially her two daughters and son with whom she shared her love and talents. Joyce was always very involved with her church and the church's children and leadership; her faith was of utmost importance to her.