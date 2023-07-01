Joyce Hastings Boyd
Nov. 9, 1936 - June 23, 2023
LAKE JUNALUSKA, NC – Joyce Hastings Boyd, 86, went to be with the Lord after a long struggle with dementia on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Autumn Care of Waynesville.
Born and raised in Carbondale, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late J. Erby and Florence Neal Hastings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Yvonne Hastings Brown (Wilber); brother, John Hastings (Lil); brothers-in-law, David (Maxine) and John Boyd; and son-in-law, Jim Putnal. Joyce and Harry met and got engaged at Southern Illinois University, where they bonded through their time in the choir. Joyce was a member of Madrigal Singers, and the couple had toured together and sung in choirs ever since. They embarked on a 29-year career together in the United States Air Force, which took them all over the world! Texas, Germany, New Jersey, California, Vietnam, Hawaii, New Mexico and finally to Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. They took pleasure in traveling and experiencing different cultures and made many friends along the way. She adored children, especially her two daughters and son with whom she shared her love and talents. Joyce was always very involved with her church and the church's children and leadership; her faith was of utmost importance to her.
Joyce is survived by her husband, of 66 years, Harry V. Boyd; two daughters, Barbara Boyd Mayo (Michael Lawyer), of Morganton and Debbie Boyd Putnal, of Plant City, Florida; son, Steve Boyd (Cheryl), of Lakeland, Florida; seven grandchildren, Brittany Pomeroy, Ryan Mayo, Stephen Mayo (Sarah), Julie and Katie Putnal, Joshua Boyd (Jeannie) and Logan Johnson (Kristin); three great-grandchildren, Ella and Harry Pomeroy and Malcolm Jett Johnson; several much loved nieces and nephews; special friend and caregiver, Barbara Greene.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Holly Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Waynesville, 305 N. Main Street, Waynesville, NC 28786.
The care of Mrs. Boyd has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Home of Waynesville and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.
