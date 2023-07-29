July 16, 1951—July 26, 2023

CARBONDALE — Joyce M. Lipe, 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Joyce was born on July 16, 1951 to Willard Robert “Bo” and Mary Elizabeth (Hooker) Lipe in Carbondale.

Joyce is survived by her siblings Kate Behrens of Carbondale, Glen Lipe of Carbondale, Willard C. Lipe of Ballwin, MO, Julia Lipe of Murphysboro, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and her beloved dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Jack, Robert, and Daniel Lipe; sister, Helen Williams; niece Carolyn Behrens; nephew, Damon Tatum; and brother-in-law, William “Bill” Behrens.

Joyce was a member of Active Day Center in Marion, and Dutch Ridge Baptist Church.

Service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Dutch Ridge Baptist Church with Pastor Davy Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Dutch Ridge Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Joyce, visit www.meredithfh.com