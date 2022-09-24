 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joyce Marie Neibel

March 11, 1950 - Sep. 22, 2022

WEST FRANKFORT – Joyce Marie Neibel, 72, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Union Funeral Home – West Frankfort, IL with Brother Mike Cash officiating. Burial will be in East Fork Cemetery, West Frankfort, IL. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. prior to the service.

