Joyce Rosalie (Davis) Winget
MURPHYSBORO – Joyce Rosalie (Davis) Winget, age 95, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family on Sept. 29, 2022.
Services will take place at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Carterville. Her services will be officiated by her grandson-in-law, Barry Biggerstaff. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
For more information and to read the full obituary, visit www.meredithfh.com.
