CARBONDALE — Joyce Yvonne (Robinson) Rury, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.

Born Jan. 27, 1934, to Joe F. Robinson and Cleve P. Eaton, Joyce married William (Bill) Rury in 1955. They raised three children in Texas.

Joyce was an ambassador to Carbondale Community High School Class of 1952.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Melba McCann; grandson; and husband (2010); and sister-in-law, Ada Rury(2012).

Joyce is survived by one sister, Joanne Vaught; three children; three grandkids; one grandson; three nieces and one nephew.

Joyce went peacefully.

Memorial service is pending.

