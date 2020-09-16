× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ANNA — Juanita M. Butler, 80, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at her home.

She was born Sept. 13, 1939, in Alto Pass, the daughter of Herman Logan and Doris Marie (Cast) O'Daniell.

She married Raymond L. Butler on Sept. 19, 1959, in Anna. Juanita is survived by her husband of almost 61 years, Raymond Lee Butler of Anna; her children, son, Jeffrey (“Jeff”) Lee Butler of Eureka, Montana, and his wife, Carri, daughter, Katrina Kay Butler of San Diego, California, and son, Richard (“Rick”) Dean Butler and his wife, Christy, of Anna; their grandchildren, Rachelle Carri Butler, Matthew Lee Butler, Hannah Elizabeth (David) Popovich, Chasidy Marie (Doug) Mezo, and Ciara Rai Butler; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Brandt Popovich, Willow Sloane Popovich, Abcidy Sophia Mezo, and Mylee Rose Butler; sister, Maxine (Gary) (O'Daniell) Howerton of Mount Pleasant; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and infant brother, Willie O'Daniell.

She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Carroll P. Foster VFW Post 3455 in Anna. She loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed. She was a faithful, loyal and loving wife, a kind, perfect mother and friend to all.