Juanita M. Russell
1922 - 2022
MARION — Juanita M. Russell, age 100, formerly of Marion, died peacefully Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022 in North Port, FL. She was born July 6, 1922 in Goreville, the daughter of Rev. James A. and Ina M. (Peterman) Roberts.
She was the beloved wife of the late O.T. Russell, formerly of Cairo, and devoted mother of Janet McKenney, Deborah Oleinik, and Kevin Russell. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services at a later date in Burtonsville, MD.
