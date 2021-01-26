MARION — Juanita M. Sprague, age 86, of Marion, IL, passed away at 11:47 a.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021, at her home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion.

The visitation will be on Tuesday, January 26, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, IL.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital" or "Shriners Hospitals for Children." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL 62959.

For additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the visitation and funeral service, it is required you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.