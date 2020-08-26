× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ANNA — Juanita Olean Phillips, 92, of Anna, formerly of Elkville, passed away very peacefully at 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the home of her daughter. She was 11 days short of her 93rd birthday and passed away from the effects of an 11-year battle with Alzheimer's.

Juanita and Bob were both lovingly cared for by their daughters, Teresa Phillips and Susan Grigsby, granddaughter, Jessica Grigsby and son-in-law, Kevin Grigsby, all of Anna. Other survivors include son, Dennis (Vicki) Phillips of Elkville; daughter-in-law, Diem Phillips, grandson, Apen (Sheila) Phillips, granddaughter, Debi (Alan) Butler, great-grandchildren, Kelli Jones (Charlie), Christopher Butler, and Aprena Phillips, all of the Huntsville, Alabama area; brother, Bruce (Patty) Jackson of Bluford, and sister, Marilyn Jackson of Fairfield.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Lee Phillips in 2012; son, Michael Kent Phillips in 2020; grandson, Byron Christopher Phillips in 1996; parents, Carl and Ada Jackson; sister, JoAnn Farris; and brothers, Junior, James, Vernon, Robert and Larry Jackson.