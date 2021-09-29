 Skip to main content
Judith Adams

Judith Adams

Judith Adams

1944 - 2021

MURPHYSBORO — Judith "Judy" (Seibert) Adams, 77, of New Athens, Illinois, passed away at 12:54 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, in O'Fallon, Illinois.

Judy was born on January 15, 1944, in Du Quoin, Illinois to Jackie Seibert and Brailene (Reese).

Judy enjoyed coloring and watching crime shows. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed taking care of her children and grandchildren.

She married Gailan Adams on February 14, 1993, and he precedes her in death.

Survivors include two children, Bryan and wife Lori Thompson and Susan and husband Jerry Godfrey; eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great- grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jackie and Brailene; husband Gailan Adams; daughter Michelle Thompson; brother Ronnie Seibert; and her best friend Mary Wisely.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Pettett Funeral Home in Murphysboro with Pastor Jim Easton officiating, and internment at Elkville Cemetery in Elkville, Illinois. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital or Children's Miracle Network.

For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

