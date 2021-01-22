Judith Ann DeAtley (nee Reisinger)

Apr. 17, 1942 - Jan. 20, 2021

URBANA - Judith Ann (Judy) DeAtley (nee Reisinger), passed away at 12:05 AM, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the West Greenhouse of Clark-Lindsey Village, Urbana.

Judy was born April 17, 1942, in Chester, IL, to parents Willard E. and Mary E. Reisinger. She was educated in a one-room schoolhouse near the family farm in Rockwood, IL. She graduated from Chester High School, third in her class, where she was a cheerleader and president of her senior class. Judy earned a degree in history education from Southern Illinois University in 1964. Judy and Jack DeAtley were married August 13, 1966, at the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Rockwood, IL.

Judy is survived by her husband, Jack; three sons; and eight grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon Pohl; grandson; and her only daughter, Laura.

A private service is planned for Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, with burial at East Lawn Cemetery, Urbana.

A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Illinois Chapter or the Clark-Lindsey Village Employee Benefit Fund.