Judith Ann Zebos
Judith Ann Zebos

CARBONDALE — On Nov. 1, 2020, Judith Ann Zebos (Barrett), 84, of the Mainlands in Pinellas Park, Florida, passed away suddenly due to complications from a surgery.

Judy was beloved wife of Steve Zebos; devoted mother of four children, Julie Vaught, Barrett Zebos (Jackie), Sara Swastek (Fred), Chris Zebos (Michelle); adored grandmother of Rebecca Vaught, Joanna Zebos and Daniel Swastek; faithful sister of James Paul Barrett (Ann); and daughter of the late Paul and Eula Barrett of Carbondale.

Judy was raised in Carbondale, attended SIU earning an Art degree and was in Alpha Gamma Delta. She was an influential teacher in the Chicago Suburbs in special education at Maine East and Maine West high schools.

Her artistic hobbies included water color painting. Judy was an energetic people-person who enjoyed family gatherings, world-wide travel. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew this remarkable woman who touched many lives in a positive and supportive role.

