COBDEN — Judith K. (Heck) Gray passed away Nov. 20th at her home with her family at her side.

Judy was born in Carbondale to Kenneth and Lucille (May) Heck on Aug. 26, 1942. She married Roger Gray on Aug. 24, 1963, at Grace Methodist Church in Carbondale with the Rev. Don Carlton officiating.

Judy was a graduate of Carbondale Community High School and Southern Illinois University. She taught second grade in the Anna School District for 28 years. She loved her students and followed their careers and families. She was always thrilled when a former student would recognize her.

Judy was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Cobden and a life member of the SIU Alumni Association. She adored her children, grandchildren and great granddaughter. Quilting and especially painting were her hobbies. She produced many beautiful paintings that she often gave to family, friends and charity auctions. Judy enjoyed spending winters in Florida with Roger at their home in The Villages.