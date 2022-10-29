Judith Lee Jackson

Jan. 6, 1945 - Oct. 13, 2022

SPRINGFIELD, IL – Judith Lee Jackson passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at St. John's Hospital, surrounded by family. She was 77 years old.

Judy was born on Jan. 6, 1945, in West Frankfort, IL to parents Virginia Lee and John Robert Martin. She married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Jackson, on Feb. 23, 1963. They were married for 59 years and had three children together: Jennifer (Robert), Thomas (Kendra), and Sarah (Brad); She is also survived by her sister, Rebecca Bennett; brother, Robert Otterson; eight grandchildren: Dane (Sarah), Drew (Brie), Katelynn, Derek (Emily), Dalton, Kayla (Steven), Morgan (Josh) and Allie (Robert); and 13 great-grandchildren.

She had a career for over 20 years as an Executive Secretary at the Attorney General's Office in Springfield, IL. Prior to that, she was a private piano teacher for over two decades, also teaching several grandchildren her love of music. She and her husband Tom were founding and active members of Western Oaks Baptist Church in Springfield for 20 plus years, and more recently have attended Living Faith Baptist Church in Sherman, IL. Anyone who knew Judy knew her deep passion for music and her love of sharing it with others. Whether it was playing the pipe organ as a young woman in Rockford, singing at church, or playing the piano, many could attest she had the voice of an angel and was talented beyond measure. In her free time at home, one might find her gardening or enjoying her 60-year love for Days of Our Lives.

But even more important to Judy was her lifelong relationship with Christ. She accepted Him as her Lord and Savior as a young girl and strived to glorify Him and show others His unconditional love her whole life through. There wasn't a person she wouldn't extend kindness, patience, or forgiveness to. Judy was deeply family-oriented; her greatest joys in life were family reunions in West Frankfort, phone calls with her sisters, and being a grandma and "Gigi" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When asked about their fondest memories, grandkids recounted summers filled with swimming out at grandma and grandpa's house, playing endless games of Rummikub, and all the laughs that were shared over family meals and Oreos.

Judy was a beautiful person inside and out. She loved life and loved others and will be deeply missed by countless family and friends whose lives she impacted.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Robert Otterson; and sisters: Nancy Foder and Linda Geer.

Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Living Faith Baptist Church, 7575 West Outer Road, Sherman, IL 62684 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., with a Celebration of Life to follow from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.