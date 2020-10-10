STEELEVILLE — Judith S. Clasen, 84, of Engelwood, Florida, formerly of Steeleville, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Engelwood, Florida.

Judith was born on July 2, 1936, in Chester, the daughter of Paul N. and Virginia Arcelle Depew Paulus.

She married Clarence H. Clasen Feb. 22, 1991, in Belleville. He preceded her in death Aug. 20, 2014.

Judith was a retired secretary.

She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Engelwood, Florida.

Judith is survived by her son, Mike (Jackie) Chamness of Hurst; daughter, Mindy (Wade) Duncan of Rotonda West, Florida; stepson, Dale (Sandy) Clasen of Edwardsville; stepdaughters, Phyllis (Doug) Hall of St. Louis, and Janice Creighton of The Villages, Florida; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; and half brother, Zachery Dupew Taylor of Del Valle, Texas.

Judith was also preceded in death by her parents, one half sister and one brother.

Graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, in Paradise Cemetery in Steeleville, with the Rev. Mark Harriss officiating. Burial will follow.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Redeemer Lutheran Church in Engelwood, Florida.