CARBONDALE — Judith Schwegman, 83, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in St. Joseph Memorial Hospital.

Judith was born July 6, 1937, to Dr. Ellis and Virginia Crandle of Carbondale.

She grew up in Carbondale except for the World War II years when her dad was an Army doctor and the family moved all over the United States from Tennessee, to Texas, and to California. After the war, she returned with her family to Carbondale and attended University Grade and High School there.

Judy graduated from SIU Magna Cum Laude with a degree in education.

She worked as a reference librarian in the Shawnee Library System for more than 20 years.

She married the boy next door, Bill Schwegman in 1954 and together they shared 65 years of marriage, during which they had three children, The Rev. Deborah Troester (Joe) formerly of Lusaka Zambia; Douglas of Phoenix, Arizona; and Jeffrey (Suzan) of Chesterfield, Missouri. Judy is survived by her husband; children; and grandchildren, Scott and Sara Schwegman of Chesterfield and Christa Troester of Los Angeles; two sisters, Linda Brandon (Kent) of Carbondale, and Kathleen (Jim) Anderson of Canton, Georgia; and a host of friends.