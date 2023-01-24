Judy Lee Voss

1943 - 20223

DADE CITY, FL – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Judy Lee Voss, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, on Jan. 18, 2023, in Zephyrhills, Florida. She was 79 years old.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on Oct. 10, 1943, she grew up in Ironwood, MI and the Chicagoland area. She and her husband, Dr. Charles Voss, raised their family in Marion, IL.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Dr. Charles Voss, her cherished son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Courtney Voss, and her adored grandchildren, Adia and Esmé Voss.

She is also survived by her sisters, Patricia Kripner and Donna Bessen, her brother-in-law Skip Bessen and her sister-in-law Marlene Cady, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents Gerald and Julia Cady and her brothers Robert Phelps and Jerry Cady.

Judy was known for her infectious laughter and her love of travel. She and her husband traveled to many exotic locations including Hawaii, Alaska, the South Pacific, Australia, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and many more. However, her favorite place to be was anywhere she could be with her grandchildren.

Judy was a creative soul who loved to craft and shop. She enjoyed playing slots for fun, but enjoyed them even more when she won. She loved spending time on her boat, basking in the sunshine and cool breezes, and swimming in the water. She loved music and going to concerts such as Jimmy Buffet, The Eagles, Garth Brooks and many more. Her kind and loving spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Rest in peace, dear Judy. You will forever be in our hearts.