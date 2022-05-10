Judy Nadine Lemmon (nee Wall)
Sept. 21, 1931 - March 26, 2022
CHICAGO — Judy Nadine Lemmon (nee Wall), born in West Frankfort, on September 21, 1931, passed away on March 26, 2022, in Chicago. She was a long-time resident of Harvey, Hazel Crest and Homewood.
Her parents were Audie and Teracie (nee Anderson) Wall.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gene; and her brothers and sisters: Madeline, Audie Jr., Robert, Shirley and Billy.
Judy leaves behind her four children: Cynthia Rae Nelson (Scott), Daniel Keith Lemmon (Julia), Brian Kent Lemmon (Tracy), and Shaun Suzanne Lemmon. Judy also is survived by nine grandchildren: Grace Kuljanin (Lemmon), Robert Lemmon, Daniel Lemmon, Krista Nelson, Jeffery Lemmon, Tyler DeYoung, Kelly Nelson, Suzy Lemmon, Tarah DeYoung. Judy also leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren.
Judy will be interned at East Fork cemetery in West Frankfort, IL, in a private family ceremony.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.