Judy Nadine Lemmon (nee Wall)

Sept. 21, 1931 - March 26, 2022

CHICAGO — Judy Nadine Lemmon (nee Wall), born in West Frankfort, on September 21, 1931, passed away on March 26, 2022, in Chicago. She was a long-time resident of Harvey, Hazel Crest and Homewood.

Her parents were Audie and Teracie (nee Anderson) Wall.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gene; and her brothers and sisters: Madeline, Audie Jr., Robert, Shirley and Billy.

Judy leaves behind her four children: Cynthia Rae Nelson (Scott), Daniel Keith Lemmon (Julia), Brian Kent Lemmon (Tracy), and Shaun Suzanne Lemmon. Judy also is survived by nine grandchildren: Grace Kuljanin (Lemmon), Robert Lemmon, Daniel Lemmon, Krista Nelson, Jeffery Lemmon, Tyler DeYoung, Kelly Nelson, Suzy Lemmon, Tarah DeYoung. Judy also leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren.

Judy will be interned at East Fork cemetery in West Frankfort, IL, in a private family ceremony.