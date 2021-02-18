 Skip to main content
Judy R. Mittendorf
Judy R. Mittendorf

MURPHYSBORO – Judy R. Mittendorf, 81, of Murphysboro passed away at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in Carbondale. Arrangements are incomplete with Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro.

