Judy R. Mittendorf
Nov. 13, 1939 - Feb. 16, 2021
MURPHYSBORO – Judy R. Mittendorf, 81, of Murphysboro passed away at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in Carbondale. Judy was born on November 13, 1939, in St. Louis, MO, a daughter to the late Wayne P. and Helen (Rendleman) Sirles. She was united in marriage to Larry R. Mittendorf at the First Presbyterian Church in Carbondale on June 27, 1981. Larry survives of Murphysboro.
Judy was raised on the farm at Rendleman Orchards in Alto Pass, IL. She had a cousin, Sharon, who was raised as a twin sister as Sharon's mother died shortly after birth. Her dad was a physician who died at the age of 34 in Herrin before he was able to set up practice. Her mother moved to Alto Pass to live with her father Grover and mother Iva Rendleman.
Her mom went on to be a school teacher in Alto Pass and was well respected by all in the community. Judy graduated high school in 1957 and attended S.I.U.C. She tried out and became a cheerleader for S.U.U.C. She also was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She was very proud to be a member of Angel Flight. She graduated from S.I.U.C. after three years in 1960, then married Jim Massey and moved to Belleville, IL, where she taught.
She obtained her Master's in Business at S.I.U.E. and taught at Belleville West High School as well as Scott Air Force Base. In 1979 she moved to Murphysboro, IL, and began looking for a job in Guidance at the Murphysboro Middle School. She was hired and met Larry a year later which culminated in a marriage. She retired from teaching in 2002.
She was a very giving and caring person and those who knew her recognized it, for those who didn't get to know her, they missed something.
Judy was a member of the Congregational Church in Alto Pass, IL.
Services will be private with burial in Alto Pass Cemetery.
In lieu of customary remembrances, Judy's family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the Congregational Church in Alto Pass.
Survivors include her husband, Larry R. Mittendorf of Murphysboro; one daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Frank Weitekamper of Libertyville, IL; one son, James Gregory Massey of Nederland, CO; three grandchildren: Katja Goodwillie, Kai and Marcus Weitekamper; one brother and sister-in-law, Wayne R. and Betty Sirles of Alto Pass; two sisters: Sharon Williamson of Belleville and Jan Henry of Carbondale; nieces: Cheryl, Leslie, and Amy; and one nephew Wayne. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by one niece Suzanne Harju.
To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.