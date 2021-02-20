Judy R. Mittendorf

Nov. 13, 1939 - Feb. 16, 2021

MURPHYSBORO – Judy R. Mittendorf, 81, of Murphysboro passed away at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in Carbondale. Judy was born on November 13, 1939, in St. Louis, MO, a daughter to the late Wayne P. and Helen (Rendleman) Sirles. She was united in marriage to Larry R. Mittendorf at the First Presbyterian Church in Carbondale on June 27, 1981. Larry survives of Murphysboro.

Judy was raised on the farm at Rendleman Orchards in Alto Pass, IL. She had a cousin, Sharon, who was raised as a twin sister as Sharon's mother died shortly after birth. Her dad was a physician who died at the age of 34 in Herrin before he was able to set up practice. Her mother moved to Alto Pass to live with her father Grover and mother Iva Rendleman.

Her mom went on to be a school teacher in Alto Pass and was well respected by all in the community. Judy graduated high school in 1957 and attended S.I.U.C. She tried out and became a cheerleader for S.U.U.C. She also was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She was very proud to be a member of Angel Flight. She graduated from S.I.U.C. after three years in 1960, then married Jim Massey and moved to Belleville, IL, where she taught.