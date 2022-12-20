Julia "Joy" Helfrich

July 2, 1937 - Dec. 17, 2022

JOHNSTON CITY - Julia "Joy" Helfrich 85 passed away surrounded by her family at 1:30 A.M. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at home.

Services will be held at 6:30 P.M. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City with Fr. Brian Barker officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Joy was born on July 2, 1937 in Stiritz the daughter of Troy Sr. and Julia (Pluta) Stallings. She married Jack Helfrich on February 16, 1957 in Johnston City. He survives.

Joy was a retired from Norge/Maytag.

She is survived by two daughters, Tammy Bandy and husband Gary of Johnston City, Kim Babington and husband David of Johnston City; a son, Greg Helfrich and significant other Denise Kehoe of Johnston City; grandchildren, John Michael Smith, Jeremy Bandy, Brent Bandy and fiancee Emma Pes-McMillian, Hannah, Sophie, Brenden Helfrich; great grandchildren, Brees Jackson Smith and Lyla Bandy; a brother, Bob Stallings (Jo); sisters-in-law, Jeanne Hatfield, Rose Stallings, Jan Stallings, Jan Helfrich; brother-in law, George Helfrich; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette and Bill Elliott; brothers, Troy Stallings Jr., Raymond Stallings and wife Tiny, Homer Stallings, Kenneth Stallings; brothers-in-law, Carl Helfrich and Jack Hatfield; sister-in-law, Carol Helfrich.

Joy's pride and joy were her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Joy was an avid St. Lois Cardinal fan and the family requests that everyone who attends wear cardinal clothing or their own favorite team. Just know, if you are wearing cubs attire prepare to be heckled.

Memorials may be made to The Night's Shield. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank her special care giver Ellen Chrostoski, Dr. Jeff Parks, Laray and Julia from Hospice.

To sign the guest register or for more information please visit www.murmanandwilson.com.