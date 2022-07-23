Julia Steinmetz
DE SOTO — Julia Steinmetz, 59, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin.
Funeral services for Julia will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Rev. Tommy Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Du Quoin. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.
