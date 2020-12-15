MARION — June Eleanor Kersten, 85, of Marion, was called to spend Christmas with Jesus on Dec. 11, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. at Blue Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Todd Greiner officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from Noon until the time of service at the funeral home.
Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, those attending the service are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask.
For more information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit bluefuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.