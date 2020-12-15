 Skip to main content
June Eleanor Kersten
MARION — June Eleanor Kersten, 85, of Marion, was called to spend Christmas with Jesus on Dec. 11, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. at Blue Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Todd Greiner officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from Noon until the time of service at the funeral home.

Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, those attending the service are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask.

For more information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit bluefuneralhome.com

