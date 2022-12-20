 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
June (Gross) Borecky

June (Gross) Borecky

1950 - 2022

DU QUOIN — June (Gross) Borecky, 72, a lifelong resident of Du Quoin, passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

June was born Oct. 30, 1950, to loving parents, Lois (Beggs) and Eugene Gross of Du Quoin. She married her high school sweetheart, John Borecky, on Feb. 4, 1967.

She is survived by her husband, two children: Jill Kirkpatrick and husband Eric of Du Quoin and Joseph Borecky and wife Amy of San Diego, four grandchildren: Cole Kirkpatrick, Quinn Kirkpatrick, Archer Borecky and Summit Borecky. In addition, she is survived by her sister Jane Fox and husband Loren, brother Gene Gross and wife Patricia, three nieces, one nephew and great nieces and nephew.

June retired from the Perry County Circuit Clerk's office in 2015. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Du Quoin Indians fan who loved gardening, cooking, reading and spending time with her family including her beautiful dog, Blue.

She was preceded in death by her parents. June battled lung cancer with grace and strength. She was an inspiration to us all. At June's request, no formal service will be held. A private graveside service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to District 300 Educational Foundation, 845 E. Jackson Street, Du Quoin, Illinois.

Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.

