 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Justine Lewis-Valier
0 entries

Justine Lewis-Valier

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Justine Lewis-Valier

BENTON —Justine Lewis-Valier 96, passed away peacefully at the Stonebridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Benton, IL on February 27, 2021.

Funeral services will be on Thursday March 4, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the Valier First Baptist Church with Rev. Harl Ray Lewis officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11:00 am until the time of the service at 1:00 pm at the church. Burial will be at the Mt Pleasant Cemetery in Valier. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Valier First Baptist Church.

For a full obituary, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News