BENTON —Justine Lewis-Valier 96, passed away peacefully at the Stonebridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Benton, IL on February 27, 2021.
Funeral services will be on Thursday March 4, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the Valier First Baptist Church with Rev. Harl Ray Lewis officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11:00 am until the time of the service at 1:00 pm at the church. Burial will be at the Mt Pleasant Cemetery in Valier. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Valier First Baptist Church.
For a full obituary, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.
