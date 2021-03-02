Justine Lewis-Valier

Funeral services will be on Thursday March 4, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the Valier First Baptist Church with Rev. Harl Ray Lewis officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11:00 am until the time of the service at 1:00 pm at the church. Burial will be at the Mt Pleasant Cemetery in Valier. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Valier First Baptist Church.