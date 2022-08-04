Karen Allene Springer

MARION — Karen Allene Springer, age 69, of Marion, IL, passed away at 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Herrin Hospital of Herrin, IL.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

There will not be any public service accorded at this time.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to "International Mission Board." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.