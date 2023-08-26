Karen Arleen Jamrozek
March 27, 1946 - Aug. 19, 2023
Karen Arleen Jamrozek, 77, of West Frankfort, passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2023, with her loving husband of 58 years, Lawrence "Larry" Jamrozek by her side.
She was born March 27, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois. She is the beloved mother of Dean (Barbara Woods) Jamrozek of Mt. Prospect, Illinois, and Greg (Dana) Jamrozek of Elgin, Illinois; Cherished grandmother of Madeline (Reed) Wojkovich, Brady, Lindsay, and Hailey. She was preceded in death by her parents Maurice and Elin Elliott and brother William (Carol) Elliott.
Karen was a parishioner of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in West Frankfort where she was a former member of the St. Bernadette Society. She was also a former member of the West Frankfort Moose Ladies Auxiliary. She loved flowers, gardening, bird watching, and knitting.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a celebration of life service following at the Parker-Reedy Funeral Home in West Frankfort. A service will follow at 6 pm with Father Urban Osuji officiating. Inurnment will be held in Chicago.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Catholic School and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.