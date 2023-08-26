Karen Arleen Jamrozek

March 27, 1946 - Aug. 19, 2023

Karen Arleen Jamrozek, 77, of West Frankfort, passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2023, with her loving husband of 58 years, Lawrence "Larry" Jamrozek by her side.

She was born March 27, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois. She is the beloved mother of Dean (Barbara Woods) Jamrozek of Mt. Prospect, Illinois, and Greg (Dana) Jamrozek of Elgin, Illinois; Cherished grandmother of Madeline (Reed) Wojkovich, Brady, Lindsay, and Hailey. She was preceded in death by her parents Maurice and Elin Elliott and brother William (Carol) Elliott.

Karen was a parishioner of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in West Frankfort where she was a former member of the St. Bernadette Society. She was also a former member of the West Frankfort Moose Ladies Auxiliary. She loved flowers, gardening, bird watching, and knitting.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a celebration of life service following at the Parker-Reedy Funeral Home in West Frankfort. A service will follow at 6 pm with Father Urban Osuji officiating. Inurnment will be held in Chicago.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Catholic School and will be accepted at the funeral home.