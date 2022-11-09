Karen Jean Stanley-Ranger

Nov. 3, 1944 - Nov. 16, 2022

PORTALES, NM — Graveside committal services for Karen Jean Stanley-Ranger, 78, of Portales, NM will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in the Rosehill Cemetery, Marion, IL under the direction of Binkley-Ross Funeral Home.

Karen Jean Stanley-Ranger was born Nov. 3, 1944, in Herrin, IL to the home of Betty Jean (Booth) and G.W. "Bud" Barekman, and died early on the morning of Nov. 5 in Clovis, NM.

Mrs. Ranger graduated from Marion High School in Marion, IL in 1962. On Sept. 14, 1962, in Marion, IL, she was married to Charles Franklin "Frank" Stanley. Mr. Stanley was a member of the United Sates Air Force. During his years of service, they were stationed in California, the Philippines and finally Clovis, NM.

Following his discharge, they chose to remain in Clovis. Together, they owned the Curry County Times, a weekly newspaper in Clovis, and in addition they founded the Clovis News Service. Governor Toney Anaya appointed Karen to his commission on DWI and Alcohol Abuse.

Mr. Stanley preceded her in death in 1988. In 1990, following Mr. Stanley's death, Karen moved to Chama, NM where she resided on and off until 2017 when she moved to Portales to be closer to family.

On Oct. 26, 1990, in Santa Cruz, CA she was married to Ralph Daniel "Dan" Ranger, Jr. Mr. Ranger also preceded her in death in 2015.

Mrs. Ranger was a member of the Methodist Church for much of her life. In addition, her social life included her membership in Beta Sigma Phi. She enjoyed doing cross stitch work, and was an avid reader, particularly of mysteries. She also loved to cook and had a large collection of cookbooks.

Besides her husbands, she was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas Stanley who died in 2019. Karen is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Donna and Jesse Mowrer of Portales, NM and Charlene and Paul Hynes of Jupiter, FL; a son and two daughters-in-law: Timothy and Katie Stanley of Byron, GA and Monica (Mrs. Thomas) Stanley; nine grandchildren: Angela Hall, Marissa Mowrer, Kristen Barr, Teri Stanley, Amanda Biddle, Joshua Stanley, Faith Stanley, Trevor Hynes, and Cameron Hynes; eleven great-grandchildren; and a brother, George W. Barekman, Jr. of Marion, IL.