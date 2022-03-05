Karen L. Hedges

April 16, 1942 - Feb. 27, 2022

BENTON — Karen L. Hedges, 79, of Benton, passed away on Sunday evening, February 27, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 16, 1942, to James and Nellie (Alexander) Phillips and was raised by James and Ethel (Alexander) Phillips in Benton, IL.

She married William Hedges, her high school sweetheart, on April 8, 1961, and he survives.

Karen grew up in and was a faithful member of the First Christian Church in Benton. Throughout her life she kept the church at the center. Karen fulfilled many roles in her lifetime and she especially enjoyed singing in the choir and weekly Bible study with her church community. Karen and Bill enjoyed many years as leaders of the youth group, Chi Ro, at the church.

In addition to the church, Karen had the best friends, many of whom were her neighbors for 40-plus-years as well as newer editions. She loved life and doted on her grandchildren, who were the light of her life. She was a wonderful mother to Kristin and Andrew and a beloved Mimi to Madeline, Ephram, and Soijer, and she was a wonderful wife and partner to Bill.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Hedges of Benton; daughter, Kristin Pass and husband Randy of Makanda; son, Andrew Hedges and wife Azsure Dorton of Allen, TX; three grandchildren: Madeline Pass, Ephram Hedges and Soijer Hedges.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jane Ellen Younkin.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 11, at the First Christian Church with a funeral service at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Kurt Sanders officiating. Burial will be in the Masonic & Odd Fellows Cemetery in Benton, immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Christian Church Fellowship Center Fund.

For more information or to send online condolences, please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com.