Karen Lam McIntire

Nov. 27, 1937 - Feb. 1, 2022

WOODBURY, MN - Karen Lam McIntire, 84, passed away February 1, 2022 at her home in Woodbury, MN. She was born in Anna, IL. She was the wife of Hillman McIntire and the daughter of Howard and Vertis Lam, all deceased. Survivors include a son Kevin McIntire of Roswell, GA., a daughter Lynnette McIntire of St. Paul, MN, and two grandchildren: Michelle McIntire of Stamford, CT, Cynthia Sawchuk in Minneapolis, MN, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held in the spring at Roseville Cemetery in Marion IL.

She lived in Anna and Metropolis, IL, Owensboro KY, and Sugar Hill, GA, before moving to Minnesota. A retired educator, her most precious memories were teaching elementary students, remedial reading, Head Start, and helping new Vietnamese immigrants learn English in Owensboro. In 1986, First Lady Barbara Bush presented her a national award for "bringing the joy of reading to children" via the Reading is Fundamental program.

She is a graduate of SIU and Anna-Jonesboro High School.