Karen Layne Emerson

1943 - 2021

MURPHYSBORO — Karen Layne Emerson, age 78, of Murphysboro, passed away peacefully at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Manor Court in Carbondale.

She was born on March 1, 1943, in Murphysboro, Illinois, to Fred and Jenny (Baker) Layne. Fifth born of seven children.

Karen graduated from Murphysboro High school in 1961. She held jobs early in her life at University Bank of Carbondale and SIU Credit Union – but found her greatest joy being a mother, spending time with friends, and being a housewife. Karen enjoyed entertaining and traveling. She did volunteer work in both Murphy and Carbondale. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and The Illinois Academy of Illinois. One of her proudest projects was her involvement with the Murphysboro BBQ contest. She just adored the people she was able to spend time with. She was a proud Kansas City BBQ Society member and Certified Judge of the Memphis in May International Festival Inc.

In the mid 2000's Karen moved to St Louis, MO, to be closer to her three granddaughters. She was able to support the girls from adolescence through adulthood at sporting events, swim meets and tennis matches, during life milestones such as learning to drive, first dates, dances, high school graduations and then see them off to college. The time with her grandchildren brought her great joy. She also joined a church family at Geyer Road Baptist church. She was comforted by her faith. She made some new friends and enjoyed frequent visits back to Southern Illinois, the place she always called home.

She is survived by brother Richard Layne; sisters Kay Lirely, Pam (Steve) Baskin and Debi (Ken) Robinson; son Shad Sellers; granddaughters: Memphis, Cassidy, and Sydney Sellers; step daughter, Karla Emerson Scott.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jane Crombar; and brother, Fred B. Layne.

Family and friends whose lives Karen touched are invited to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home, 31 Memorial Dr., Murphysboro, IL, 62966 on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. for a brief service officiated by Rick Layne, to reminisce and to honor her life. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Private inurnment will take place at a later date in Murdale Gardens of Memory.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/ or envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.