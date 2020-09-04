PINCKNEYVILLE — Karen Lynn Hartstirn, 77, of Lake Zurich, formerly of Canton and Pinckneyville, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Journey Care, in Barrington.
She was born Dec. 2, 1942, in Canton to Richard and Evelyn (Grove) Rumler, who preceded her in death.
Karen married Robert A. Hartstirn on Aug. 25, 1963, and were married for 41 years until his passing Dec. 16, 2004. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Marilyn McCullum and Sandra Patterson.
She is survived by her four daughters, Stephany Hartstirn, Stacey Hartstirn (LeAnn Koziol), Shelly Hartstirn and Sonya Capps (Mike); a sister, Susan Todd (David); and three granddaughters, Kaylea, Morgan and Josie Gleason.
Karen was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to so many. Her family was truly her pride and joy. She loved them all dearly, but her granddaughters were her greatest treasure. Karen loved attending all their activities throughout the years.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, in Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton, with a funeral service immediately following as well as a procession to the Fairview Cemetery for on-site burial.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge — St. Louis, Missouri, or Pinckneyville United Methodist Church.
To leave online condolences or to view Karen's video tribute, visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
