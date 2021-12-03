Karen Sue Benz Hayes

Sep. 9, 1957 - Nov. 29, 2021

MEMPHIS, TN — Karen Sue Benz Hayes, went to be with the Lord Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Karen was born in Carbondale, IL, on Sept. 9, 1957 to Homer and Marguerite Benz.

She married the love of her life, Donald Hayes, Aug. 30, 1997. Karen and Don were married 24 years. Karen graduated from Carbondale Community High School in 1975. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Court Reporting Education and Master's in Education from Southern Illinois University - Carbondale. She was Director of Career Services at University of Memphis, TN, and began her career in career placement at SIU. She worked at SIU twenty years. She retired from the state of Illinois.

Karen was very outgoing, warm, and friendly. She loved participating in Bible studies. Her hobbies included gardening, interior decorating, reading, walking for exercise, spending time with family and friends, and travelling. She played bunco and was active in the garden club at Southwind where they lived. She was a member of Business and Professional Women, Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority, and Beta Sigma Phi sorority throughout various times in her life.

Karen lived by "do to others what you would have them do to you." She was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church in Germantown, TN.

Her husband, Donald; fraternal twin sister, Linda Benz Foskey (Sam); mother-in-law, Bettye Hayes; sister-in-law, Debbie Tinsler (James); two nieces: Sarah Germain (Michael), and Chelsea Jones (Shane), and their families; many cousins; and her cat, Bella Mae, survive. Karen's parents, father-in-law, and aunts and uncles preceded her in death.

Visitation will be held at the Germantown United Methodist Church on Monday, December 6, at 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., with the service following at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or the Collierville Animal Shelter (603 E South Street, Collierville, TN 38017).