Karin Winroth Lanchester

May 18, 1933 - February 28, 2022

CARBONDALE — Karin Winroth "Habiba" Lanchester died Monday, February 28, at her home in Carbondale, IL. She was 88 years old.

Born May 18, 1933, in Chicago, IL, Karin was the daughter of Knut and Hilda Winroth. She graduated from George Washington University and later from Princeton Theological Seminary where she met and married Duane Preston Lanchester.

She was for many years an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale and later of the Dayemi Spiritual Community. She was an academic advisor for the College of Liberal Arts at SIU-Carbondale and helped establish The Center for Attitudinal Healing in Southern Illinois.

Survivors include two sons and a daughter: Greg Lanchester and his wife Darla, Win Lanchester, Kim Burr and her husband Rob, as well as one grand daughter and two great grand children.

Service at Dayempur Farm Wednesday March 2, 2022 at 11:00 am.