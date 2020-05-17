× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Kathalye June Staley, 97, passed away May 11, 2020, in Integrity Healthcare of Carbondale.

June was born June 14, 1922, to Frank Victor and Wilma Moore Campbell in Sesser.

June married Glenn Staley in 1947, who preceded her in death in 1992.

(An expanded obituary can be found under the “obituary” file at the website of G. Meredith Funeral Homes, www.meredithfh.com. A video of the service will also be provided as part of the website obituary. The service will also be live streamed on YouTube, the link can be found through the First Christian Church website, www.cdalefcc.org).

June is survived by her children, John Staley, Donna Waller, Bill (Jody) Staley; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

As well as being a loving, nurturing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she served as a mentor to many extended family members and former students. She taught grade school in six different communities in Southern Illinois over a 45-plus years period.

She had many close friends as she would check in with her friends, as well as her children. She wrote many notes of encouragement during her life.